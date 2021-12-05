BSU Football to play Christmas Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 5, 2021

Ball State selected to play Georgia State in TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Cardinals set to play in back-to-back bowl games for third time in program history

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State is going bowling once again as the Cardinals have accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl against Georgia State. The game is set to take place on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. with a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN and the Ball State Radio Network.

Ball State is slated to take part in a bowl game for the second consecutive season under head coach Mike Neu, something that has only happened twice before in program history: 2007-08 and 2012-13.

In addition, the matchup carries some significance to Neu as Georgia State was his first opponent as the leader of his alma mater Sept. 2, 2016, which was a 31-21 victory in favor of the Cardinals. The two teams have met one other time previously in series history, which was a 31-19 Panthers win in Muncie on Oct. 17, 2015.

With the invitation to this year’s Camellia Bowl, Ball State will make its 11th bowl appearance and its third in the state of Alabama. The Cardinals also took part in the 2009 GMAC Bowl and 2014 GoDaddy.com Bowl, both of which took place in Mobile, Ala.

Ball State (6-6) won its last game of the regular season in dominating fashion with a 20-3 triumph over Buffalo to secure bowl eligibility. The Cardinals are one of eight bowl-eligible teams from the Mid-American Conference, including the entire West Division.

Georgia State (7-5) won six of its last seven games to close the regular season and finished 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference action.

Serving as the only college football game played this year on Christmas Day, the TaxAct Camellia Bowl has been decided by a total of 32 points in its first seven installments. All seven games have been decided in the fourth quarter, with three games decided on the final play.

Tickets for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl can be purchased online (https://www.camelliabowl.com/tickets). ESPN Zone Tickets are priced at $150 each. Reserved grandstand tickets are $30 each.

Stay up to date with potential event and ticket packages in the coming days through Ball State University at www.BallStateSports.com