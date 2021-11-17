Wednesday, 11/17/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

For the second day in a row, pot leads the Dem’s talking points. The Indiana Democratic Party, is urging Governor Eric Holcomb to join Democrats in the effort to legalize recreational cannabis across the state. In a press release, the Dem’s sat “a brighter future will be created for Hoosiers if the Indiana General Assembly legalizes marijuana in 2022.”

Alexandria will move five decommissioned police vehicles through a process that will let them be scrapped or given to another agency. The City Council made its unanimous decision Monday, reported by the Herald Bulletin.

50 years of the Egg McMuffin at a throwback price of 63 cents on the McDonald’s app. Available on the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18, customers can order for carry out, Drive Thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts is hosting a celebration of the end of fall classes with a Fall Festival, Friday, Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. featuring tours and demonstrations. Performances begin at 7 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public. Cornerstone will also be collecting food and pet supplies.

Hoosiers set another new record in October, wagering more than $460 million in sports bets. The previous high was the month prior, when people in Indiana placed $355 million.

Amazon is looking to hire more than 1,000 workers for its new Fort Wayne fulfillment center. The average starting pay will be $18 an hour, and will come with up to a $3,000 sign-on bonus. To apply, head to http://amazon.com/apply.

The Indianapolis Zoo is welcoming the newest member of its animal kingdom: a newborn gazelle. Mom gave birth to an 11-pound male calf recently. When the weather warms up in the spring, people will be able to see the new calf in the giraffe yard in the Plains area at the zoo.

Seventy-four nonprofits applied for grant dollars from the APR-taxpayer provided money. In total, $2 million of the City of Muncie’s American Recovery Plan funding of $31.7 million will be awarded to help the nonprofit sector and the people they serve. According to a press release, last week Jeff Robinson personally notified the organizations whether they will be awarded full, partial, or no funding.