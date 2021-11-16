Tuesday, 11/16/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Both sides of a statistical report. USA Today reported yesterday that Delaware County COVID cases are up 115%; and Indiana cases are up 65.5%. We contacted IUBMH early yesterday afternoon, and spokesman Neil Gifford cited “upward trends” at the local hospital. 44 inpatients with COVID, 11 in ICU.

A record number of families need the help this year for Secret Families Muncie. The event is December 4 this year, and they have plenty of Volunteers – funds are needed most. http://www.secretfamilies.org

Far bigger than the ones coming to Delaware county, but Indiana will be home to the US’s largest solar farm, 1,000 times the size of a football stadium in Starke and Pulaski counties. At 13,000 acres it is aptly named the Mammoth Solar project. A partnership between Indiana and an Israeli-based company, and it expected to bring a roughly $1.5 billion investment into the state over the next five years, according to the Indy Star.

Christian rock group MercyMe has postponed its Sunday night performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after “several tour personnel tested positive for COVID-19” just hours before the band’s Friday night show in Fort Wayne, which was also postponed. This is the fourth time MercyMe has had to reschedule the Indy concert due to pandemic complications.

The lighter side of news: Pumpkin pie is not Indiana’s favorite – it’s actually sugar cream. According to the South Bend Tribune.

Yesterday in 1986…The movie “Hoosiers” starring Gene Hackman was first released in theaters…The film is loosely based on the 1954 Milan Indians, the tiny team from southeast Indiana that knocked off Muncie Central for the basketball state championship.

Is it a shortage, or not? The Muncie paper says it’s a turkey shortage, writing that from Lafayette to Muncie to Richmond and in other Indiana cities, stores that sell turkeys say the shortage is real. We’ve noticed quite the opposite: at Meijer in Muncie, for instance, they were in abundance last week – and selling for 33 cents per pound. An over 20 pound beast was just over 6 bucks.

The Indiana Supreme Court has authorized a pilot project for cameras to be allowed in five trial courts starting in December 2021 for broadcast coverage. Delaware Circuit Court 1, Judge Marianne Vorhees has agreed to participate, and WLBC Radio News will be part of the project. The broadcast pilot project was developed in conjunction with the Hoosier State Press Association and the Indiana Broadcasters Association under the direction of the Community Relations Committee and the Court Security Committee.

Get your BMV work done this week, to avoid the rush: all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, the 25th through Saturday, the 27th for the Thanksgiving break. They’ll reopen Monday, November 29.

The Democratic Party of Indiana wants to Legalize Marijuana, and they also call on Governor Holcomb to rescind his opposition to cannabis to give Indiana’s economy to have what they call in a press release, “a chance to capitalize on legalization.”