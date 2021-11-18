Thursday, 11/18/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

If you’re planning on staying home for Thanksgiving, it appears you are in good company. Less than a third of Americans are planning on traveling for Thanksgiving this year, according to a survey from GasBuddy. Last year two-thirds of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving – but gas prices are apparently keeping more close to home.

Riverside Jackson Trail Project To Begin In 2022: three individual contracts have been awarded to install a pedestrian trail, repave Riverside Avenue, and reconstruct the Riverside-Jackson Street Intersection. Each project includes extensive storm water infrastructure improvements and will begin in 2022. The trail addition will connect Morrison Road to Tillotson Avenue/Ball State University, including a spur to the Catalina Swim Club on Clarkdale Avenue.

Nearly $3k in grants will be given to seven local teachers via Robert P. Bell Education Grants from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. Funded projects are creative or innovative classroom projects designed to stimulate learning in students.

Frankton-Lapel Parents told the Herald Bulletin they might get a lawyer. The Herald Bulletin called them a small fraction of parents that are not in favor of the Board’s decision to make no changes for the time being.

A claim of CRT being taught at Muncie Community Schools was lodged by a member of the public at a recent Muncie School Board meeting. We will air that exchange this weekend on This Week in Delaware County. All school board meetings are live, and replayable on the MCS You Tube Channel.

Feed My Sheep Muncie is planning on handing out gift cards on Nov. 21 for food instead of serving actual meals to the community but they have a problem: less than $3,000 has been raised. Organizers told the Muncie paper it might need to be cancelled. To donate, visit fmsmuncie.org.