Friday, 11/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Snow in the forecast, but don’t freak out. There is a chance for some snow to fall, especially in northern Indiana over the next few days, but David Beachler with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says it’s nothing to be scared of. He says you can expect temperatures to drop around the freezing mark into the weekend.

It’s another up and down week on the COVID color-coded map, after Wednesday’s weekly update was released. Only three counties statewide are Red, and none near here. Delaware county has one of the best two-week scores – with a Yellow designation, but is surrounded by the Orange threat level for all adjacent counties.

It was a transmission line from American Electric Power went off the grid stopping service to the Rangeline Road substation yesterday. Electrical service to approximately 3,700 customers was restored by Anderson Municipal Light & Power just after 1:30 p.m., according to the Herald Bulletin.

Taylor University’s Event & Venue Planning class is hosting a Career Fair for 6-12th graders at The King’s Academy, a small Christian school in Jonesboro, today. The Career Fair will feature 10 different speakers from nine unique professions

The Indiana Department of Health has extended its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway into December and has added appointments each day. The clinic is being held in the INDYCAR parking lot across from Gate 2.

Back to in person: the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police has begun the process of accepting donations for the annual Cops & Kids Program. As of Wednesday the Herald Bulletin says a total of $20,000 has been donated so far – they raised a record $32k last year.

Indiana’s public schools should treat the Black Lives Matter movement as a political group, Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday, potentially limiting the ability of schools and teachers to promote the BLM message in classrooms, according to the Indy Star.