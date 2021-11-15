15 Dogs Saved From Evicted Backyard Breeder: and 11/15/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

(Muncie, Indiana) – Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for donations and assistance from the public after saving 15 dogs from a backyard breeding eviction. “When these precious dogs arrived at our facility, they were scared and unsocialized. We’re currently spending time with each one, making sure they are getting the proper veterinary care, food and behavior training”, said Pamela Terhune, founder of Grateful Rescue. The dogs include two Huskies, a Chocolate Labrador, two Bernese Mountain Dog mixes and a Goldendoodle. A backyard breeder is an amateur animal breeder whose breeding may be considered substandard. Unlike puppy mills and other animal mill operations, backyard breeders breed on a small scale, usually at home with their own pets. Donations can be made at Grateful Rescue’s website, GratefulRescue.org. The community is already coming together to help Grateful Rescue. Roo’s Holistic Pet Supplies in Muncie is providing dog food, chew toys and nutrition guidance. City Fence has built fencing to help give the dogs a safe place to roam and exercise. ARF Animal Rescue Fund in Muncie is assisting with veterinary care services. Action for Animals has also been sending food. “These dogs came from heartbreaking conditions. A dark barn, with dirt floors and no electricity”, said Terhune. The community has responded to pleas for escape-proof harnesses and Kuranda Beds. Supplies are still needed. Grateful Rescue INC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Grateful Rescue takes unwanted domestic dogs & cats that find their way to us, rehabilitate and place them in loving homes. Source: press release from the organization received 11/14/2021.

Appeals court upholds a sentence: late last week, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled that Madison County Circuit 4 Judge David A. Happe did not rely on an improper aggravating factor when he sentenced Trey M. Fields of Anderson, accused of stalking the same victim in spite of several convictions in multiple counties. The Herald Bulletin reported that in July 2016, Fields entered into a plea agreement. 25 of the 37 years sentence is to be served, and 12 to be suspended to probation.

That game cancellation for BSU women’s basketball was because the opposing team had multiple Covid cases, according to Cardinal coach Brady Sallee – they play at Butler tomorrow. Ball State women’s volleyball team won the MAC title over the weekend – and closes the regular season Wednesday, when it travels to Toledo for a 6 p.m. first serve. Men’s basketball wins the home opener – travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday 8 p.m. Football is home Wednesday night.

The residential tax abatement in the city of Anderson has been extended for another year. The Anderson City Council Thursday voted unanimously to extend the program that started in 1981. The Herald Bulletin reports the program provides a tax abatement of three years for the construction of new housing in subdivisions and six years for what is known as in-fill housing in existing neighborhoods.

Radio worked – TV did not: viewers watching Big Ten Network’s Rutgers-Indiana broadcast from Bloomington Saturday were treated to a weird series of technical issues. In the end, it meant missing a chunk of an entire drive in favor of a long, and at first unexplained, commercial break. After IU lost, some IU students apparently took off their clothes in protest for the loss.

Holidays at the Hill returns to Noblesville’s Federal Hill Commons from this Saturday through Jan. 9! The holiday tradition includes an ice skating rink, walking light tour, carriage rides & holiday market. For more holiday details, visit: http://cityofnoblesville.org/holidays

From Twitter – Delta girls’ soccer player Addie Chester, Indiana’s all-time scoring leader, officially signed her letter of intent to play Div. I at Louisville.

Today is another Maker Monday at Muncie’s MadJax. Today’s session is bookbinding. The Maker Mondays series is jointly hosted by Madjax and the Future of Work throughout the month of November. Space is available but limited, sign up for the small group workshops now at https://madjax.org/makermondays. Madjax is also a partner of the DWNTWN First Thursdays Arts Walk – next one is Dec. 2, for Light Up Downtown – and will also be hosting a Small Business Saturday Maker Expo on Saturday, November 27.