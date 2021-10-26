Tuesday, 10/26/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

COVID map update: as of last Wednesday’s new color coded map, only 4 Red counties statewide, and Delaware county had one of the best-scoring weeks in quite some time. Since our last update from IUBMH in Muncie, a very slight improvement – about half as many under the age of 50 as the previous data – and as for total COVID patients, 48 down to 34 over the course of the two weeks.

They released the name of a young Delaware County man killed Sunday night in a traffic accident in western Delaware County that we reported on yesterday at this time – the victim was 21 year old Jacob Michael Ruddick.

Halloween – the entire list of city and town Official Times for the holiday weekend is clickable on our Local News Page – please let us know if YOUR’s is not listed – email steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

This Thursday is Open mic poetry night from 7-9pm on the Second Floor/Firefly Space of Madjax Muncie.

Indiana history – this week in 1976, Jane Pauley became co-host of the NBC Today Show. She graduated from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis where she was on the speech and debate teams. At Indiana University, she majored in political science.

The Indiana Democratic Party, in a press release yesterday provided its full support for Dr. Jennifer McCormick, former Superintendent of Public Instruction, calling out the Indiana Republican Party. In an interview during WISH-TV’s “All Indiana Politics” show, McCormick said “It’s very much of an organized effort that’s coming from outside of Indiana to cause disruption with Critical Race Theory or Social and Emotional Learning skills and curriculum tied to that.” She added, “Families who are discouraged or frustrated with their school board and their leaders, there’s an appropriate way to handle that, and it’s not certainly showing up at school boards and threatening people or yelling at people and being disruptive.”

A 14-year-old boy shot two weeks ago in Indianapolis has died. Back on Oct. 11, the boy was shot on the east side of the city between 16th and 21 streets just west of Franklin Road. He was one of two teenagers found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Police still don’t know who pulled the trigger. The boy’s death no puts the city’s homicide total at 230 for 2021.

Come and support the creative genius of makers and artists during November’s First Thursdays at MADJAX. The First and second floor galleries will come to life November 4, and all are welcome.