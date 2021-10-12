Tuesday, 10/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

As of 5 a.m. today, power outages in Indiana after storms last night look like this: Duke Energy’s biggest area of outages is near Lafayette, IN where about 1,000 were still out of power. AEP had thousands out in NW Indiana, and Michigan. And Anderson Power and Light had what appeared to be 31 customers still off at 7 a.m. today – reportedly 10 hours after losing juice in the first place. A Madison County community Facebook page also cited RTV as reporting a hotel getting struck by lightning and displacing some people – taking about two hours to clear the scene by firefighters.

Emergency shortage: the American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing has signed Jack Harvey to its driver line-up. Harvey will drive the HyVee #45-car full-time in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, alongside teammate Graham Rahal.

The Hoosier Gym is looking for cast members from the filming of Hoosiers as preps are made for the 35th celebration. Please email info@thehoosiergym.com with your contact information.

Ball State’s University Libraries has established a non-sectarian Contemplation Space, in Bracken Library, that is designed for quiet reflection, meditation, prayer, and relaxation. The Contemplation Space formally opened Sept. 29. There are a few guidelines and you may want to review first. As a reminder, face masks are required to be worn while indoors on campus.

In an effort to lower the cost of prescription drugs, Congress is considering a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. Indy-based Eli Lilly and Co. Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks warns, the move would have a devastating impact on the pharmaceutical industry. He told Inside Indiana Business that what is being proposed would have about a 40% reduction in their U.S. revenues, and that would mean deep cuts in research and development spending — and fewer jobs in Indiana.

The public will get a second opportunity to have an input on the two proposed increases to the Madison County local option income tax. The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center. Several local residents voiced opposition in reports to the Herald Bulletin to the tax increases at the September meeting stating it wasn’t the right time.

Ball State safety Bryce Cosby and quarterback Drew Plitt were named the Mid-American Conference West Division Players of the Week, the league office announced Monday. BSU football tries to make it three wins in a row Saturday, Oct. 16 at Eastern Michigan. Pregame is 1 p.m. on WLBC.