Travis Tritt Tweet, and more – Monday, 10/4/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Country music singer Travis Tritt cancelled his upcoming show at Emens Auditorium, but the reason is not clear. The venue issued a statement saying it was due to COVID related issues, but the singer has been on the record about his feelings about mandating masks. His tweet last week that came a day before the Emens announcement said it was “due to the University’s mask mandate policy.” You can see that tweet on our Local News page this morning. Tritt issued a statement on August 20th that stated “…No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties…” and called such mandates “discrimination.”

Continuing COVID coverage. from our Friday interview with Dr. Jeff Bird, President IU Health and BMH in Muncie, we asked if we are moving in a better direction

BUT, he clearly stated that we are all best-served to stay on alert

Ben Davis Homecoming football game was cut short after shots were fired outside the stadium. WTHR says a 16-year-old was taken into custody after Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old male that had been shot in the arm.

Thursday evening in Anderson, a woman was hit and killed by a train, at the railroad crossing near 38th and Raible Avenue. Fox 59 says the CSX Police is investigating the death.

The Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee (MARRC) is working to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. According to a press release sent by the City, using letterhead of a Muncie group called AWAKEN, Muncie is welcoming many refugee families from Camp Atterbury to become integrated in our community. For more information on how you can help, please, follow MARRC on social media.

State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) will retire in 2022 after fulfilling his current term as state representative for House District 54, according to the Courier Times.

Ball State was busy lately: Friday, they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand new Foundational Sciences Building. Saturday was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility.

The Ball State women’s volleyball team is 3 – 1 in MAC now, and have Friday and Saturday road matches next up.

COVID booster shots. Dr. Jeff Bird reminds that it’s all about the Pfizer, for now – and other criteria

OurShot.IN.gov has all the info.

A day after a fight at Anderson High School resulted in multiple arrests, officials were reviewing video of the incident from multiple sources and had put additional precautions in place to ensure student safety. The fight happened Wednesday, and the Herald Bulletin reported all quiet on Thursday.

Lawrence Indiana Police are investigating after a Brinks employee was robbed at gunpoint while refilling an ATM, just after 10 a.m. Friday at the Chase bank at 4200 N. Franklin Road. WISH TV said the employee said he was approached from behind by at least two men. One of them had a handgun.

Republican lawmakers gave final approval Friday to their party’s redrawing of Indiana’s congressional and legislative districts, brushing aside objections that the maps give them an excessive election advantage and dilute the influence of minority and urban voters, as reported by the AP.

Startup Weekend Muncie is back on, in person. A press release explains this is a global organization powered by Techstars and Google during which participants get together on a Friday evening to pitch and listen to ideas, form teams, and set off to build a business over the course of a weekend. Absolutely no special skills or experience is required. The in-person event is being held Oct. 8-10 at premier sponsor Accutech Systems, in Muncie. Tickets are available now, but are limited, and can be purchased at a link on our Local News page this morning.

Tipton BMV is closed starting today: Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced that eight branches will be temporarily closed from today through October 30. This is the second round of closures, due to labor shortage.

The property taxman cometh: Fall property taxes are due November 10th according to a note from Delaware county, and just this past Friday, the window of time to make payments started. In Henry county, your Treasurer’s Office will be closed from Oct 5 until further notice – use the drop box – and they apologize for the inconvenience.

Hoosier deer hunters are being encouraged to share some of the deer they collect in order to help feed the hungry. Hunters who harvest a deer can drop off the field-dressed deer at a local participating processor. The processor will create venison burgers to distribute to food banks.