Thursday, 10/21/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

We reported this week on another Muncie animal rescue – this time, it was dozens of cats – and for the first time that we’re aware of, The Humane Society of the United States is here to help – setting up a temporary shelter, and helping with fund raising efforts as well. Their website says they are a registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and shows a BBB charity accreditation.

The largest solar farm in the country is being built in northern Indiana. Ground was broken last week for a solar farm that will cover 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski Counties, will create 500 new jobs over the next three years, and provide 1.6 Gigawatts of power — enough energy to serve a quarter of a million homes.

The City of Carmel has been ranked the No. 1 Safest Midsize City in America by online business research and reporting site, AdvisorSmith, a New York based financial services company, which established its ranking on a variety of factors using federal crime data. No other Indiana cities made the top 100 in that size – and a handful in our state rated in the top 100 of the small cities, Zionsville and Dyer among that group. 59 large cities were ranked – zero from Indiana made that safe list.

Indy Black Chamber of Commerce, Anderson-Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce, Muncie-Delaware County Black Chamber of Commerce and Marion-Grant County Black Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce that we are forming the Greater Indiana State Black Chamber of Commerce. Muncie’s George Foley posted on social media this week that there will be a Launch Announcement Dinner on Saturday, November 20th at the Embassy Suite in Noblesville, IN.

Fall Into Dance is returning to Anderson University’s (AU) Reardon Auditorium November 5, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. and November 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. The AU School of Music, Theatre, and Dance (SMTD) is pleased to host this event for the first time in two years and bring dance performances back into the city of Anderson.