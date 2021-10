Dale Basham of the Muncie Rotary Club presented six CHS teams and clubs with a total of $2,700. Each team received $450; $200 from the county fair and $250 from the Muncie Rotary Club. The Muncie Journal reports a total of 25 Rotarians volunteered their time to assist the Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team, Golf, National Honor Society, Tennis, Soccer, and Girls Varsity Basketball with this fundraiser.