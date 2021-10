A Pendelton man who was involved in a four car crash while eluding police with his 3 month old son in the car, has agreed to enter a guilty plea. The Star Press reports 20 year old Koen Jae-Allen Graddy pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. He was being investigated for knocking out a woman back in January, when the crash happened.