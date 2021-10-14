Muncie Purchases 13 Acres Of Park Land

Mayor Ridenour and the City of Muncie have closed on a deal to acquire 13 more acres of land for a yet to be named park currently referred to as either Tillpond or Southwest Park on the city’s southwest side. The Muncie Journal reports This sale has been almost a year in the making. Mayor Ridenour announced the plan in early December of 2020. The $25,000 purchase is part of Mayor Ridenour’s push to improve public parks and green space in the City of Muncie by using money from his office’s EDIT Funds to pay for the additional land.