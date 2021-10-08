Friday, 10/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

In Muncie, IUBMH told us yesterday there are 60 COVID patients, 15 in ICU, with 14 of those are under the age of 50. Spokesman Neil Gifford said the Muncie hospital is still “very busy.” From a WLBC interview one week ago, Dr. Jeff Bird stated his recommendation for more Hoosiers to decide to get vaxxed

Fall means more than 1,400 deer-vehicle crashes will be reported in Indiana, according to the DNR. Indiana DNR says you should not approach the deer, whether alive or dead, after it has been hit. Wounded deer are unpredictable and can be dangerous.

Civic and business leaders from across Madison County had an opportunity to share their successes and concerns from the past year with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday during the Madison County Chamber’s State of the County luncheon, according to the Herald Bulletin. The annual event at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino was rescheduled from April 2020, when it became one of the first significant Chamber events to be canceled as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic surged across the country.

The Ball State football team has agreed to play against Indiana in 2026. The Cardinals and Hoosiers are slated to meet at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sept. 12, 2026. Ball State has faced Indiana 13 times in program history with the Hoosiers holding a 10-3 advantage all-time. The Cardinals have won twice in Bloomington.

Saturday, Muncie and Anderson-area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research. At 9:30 a.m. Event/Walk route opens, and at 10:30 a.m. is the Promise Garden ceremony, at Canan Commons.

Less Red. Only eight statewide this week. The Wednesday updated COVID map shows the fewest high-threat level counties in quite some time. Delaware, Hamilton, Randolph and Howard counties are the best-scoring counties in the immediate area – with the vast majority in the Orange level. The lowest threat is in 8 counties, with the Yellow level.

James Burgess on Wednesday announced his intent to step down as President of the Anderson/Madison County chapter of the NAACP. The changeover is necessary, he said, to move the organization forward in an age of increasing technology. In accordance with the organization’s bylaws, First Vice President William Watson will step into that role effective October 15.

Ball State PBS is getting $260 grand-grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS to extend the reach and impact of PBS KIDS early learning resources to local communities. This news was so new, President Mearns was not aware at the time of our WLBC Radio News interview yesterday

In 2018, they got $175 grand to provide STEM resources for young learners and their families on the south side of Muncie.

At this week’s Muncie on the Move breakfast program, Westminster Village’s Mary Jo Crutcher made it official

He is the current President and COO of the Muncie facility, and was presented with his 25 year pin, by his wife, at this week’s event.

Fall means deer crashes on Indiana roads. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk but can appear at any time, especially during mating season, which runs from October through December. Do not swerve to avoid a deer collision. By swerving, you put yourself at risk for a worse accident with another motorist or running off the road. Brake firmly and stay in your lane.

