Friday, 10/29/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Shots for kids. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb anticipates coronavirus vaccines getting full approval by the FDA for kids between age 5 and 11. He is urging parents who have kids in that age group to get their children vaccinated, but he does not want to mandate it. “The information is compelling. Mitigation efforts work and there is no greater mitigation effort than being vaccinated,” said Holcomb in a news briefing on Wednesday. The federal government is expected to release millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids across the country next week. Indiana is expected to get about 200,000 of those doses.

Several states have red flag laws of their own on the books already in order to keep certain people from having guns that may be deemed a risk. Lawmakers in Washington are pushing to do the same on the federal level. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) also sits on the committee and passionately denounced the bill as a suppression of Americans’ rights. She said red flag laws don’t stop violence from happening.

A woman from Indiana is a “step ahead” of the competition. Two-hundred runners from 24 countries took part in the annual Empire State Building Run-Up on Tuesday. The athletes climbed 1,576 stairs to the 86th floor of the building. Cindy Harris from Indianapolis won for the women, finishing the race in just over 14 minutes. She gets airline tickets from Turkish Airlines to anywhere in the world the airline flies.

Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, has spent years amassing a personal collection of artifacts from rock music, American history, and pop culture. Irsay will bring some of those items to a showcase in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 2. The Jim Irsay Collection includes instruments and items owned by musicians including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Gerry Garcia, Les Paul, David Gilmour, and Jim Morrison, as well as autographed photos, handwritten lyrics, and other musical memorabilia.

Guard still on duty. Weeks after the arrival of Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury, the Indiana National Guard continues its work there in support of Operation Allies Welcome. About 150 Guard members are working in a variety of roles, including warehouse operations, administrative support, and facility maintenance for the active duty service members and federal workers who are managing Operation Allies Welcome. The Indiana National Guard is also working to help collect donations for the Afghan nationals. This includes nine armory locations for donation drop-off, staffed by Guard members, for the collection of donations as well as transportation of donations to Camp Atterbury.

Robbed and dragged by a car — a 14-year-old boy from Elkhart. The boy was trying to meet up to buy a PS4 Monday evening when he was robbed of $200, says 95-3 MNC. The suspect then pushed the boy down and started to drive away. The boy held onto the window and was dragged, skinning both knees and hitting the back of his head when he fell to the street. Police have not said anything about a possible suspect.

The Indiana State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service has dismissed a complaint against an Alexandria-based funeral home owner accused of forging the initials of a township trustee on a document. According to a draft of the minutes for the board’s Oct. 7 administrative hearing, Michael Owens, owner of Owens Memorial Services, will not be criminally charged for initialing the authorization in 2019 for a cremation paid for by the Monroe Township Trustee’s Office. Owens stood accused of signing a cremation form that contained false or incorrect information, a Level 6 felony.