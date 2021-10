Meridian Health Services is excited to bring back Flu-Lapalooza, a One-Day FREE Flu Shot Clinic, on October 6, 2021, from 11a-7p at Meridian locations throughout Indiana. The Muncie Journal reports Flu-Lapalooza will take place at Meridian locations in Anderson, Bluffton, Connersville, Dunkirk, Indianapolis, Muncie, New Castle, Portland, Richmond, and Rushville. Participants can enter to win a $50 grocery gift card to be given away at each location.