12 years behind bars for a Muncie man who pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly crash. 30 year old Darius James Walker pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a traffic accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, and reckless homicide. Walker was driving a pickup truck — which had been stolen a few minutes earlier from outside a southside home — when he ran a red light, and slammed into another pickup truck, killing the driver 52 year old Chandus Spradlin.