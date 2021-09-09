Thursday 9/9/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

It’s not the winter forecast most people in Indiana want to hear. The Old Farmers’ Almanac says Indiana is in line for a long, cold, snowy winter. The Almanac says much of the Midwest will see a cold winter, and Hoosiers will see lots of snow. The Almanac’s writers say they are right about the weather nearly 80 percent of the time.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has such a severe staffing shortage, that almost a dozen offices throughout the state will have to close until October 2nd. IPR reports the agency needs to fill 60 to 80 positions and an additional 10 to 15 percent of the workforce is consistently out due to COVID-19 precautions.

North Central Industries, an importer of fireworks with headquarters in Delaware County for decades, will turn the former City Machine Tool & Die building into an updated facility, according to Delaware County officials.. The company plans a minimum $2.5 million in capital investment in the property. North Central Industries told the regional planning board they intended to use “100 percent local contractors” on the project. Ten full-time and 20 part-time jobs will be created by the project, and the average hourly wage will be $18 to $25, plus benefits.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Indiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 12.2% as 29,780 cases were reported. The previous week had 26,551 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Indiana ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Delaware County Commissioners Plan to install Stop Signs To Lower Speeds at Prairie Creek Reservoir. Officials say there is a speeding problem at the reservoir and will discuss a new ordinance directed at installing stop signs at two intersections at their next meeting.

Ball State University raised $36 million in philanthropic gifts and commitments in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, marking the third consecutive year of more than $30 million in new private, philanthropic gifts to the University. President Mearns credited the University’s latest fundraising success to his colleagues in the Ball State University Foundation, who work to advance the mission of the University. For more information, visit bsu.edu/foundation

A capacity crowd will be allowed back at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2019 this weekend. The Irish host Toledo in their first home game of the 2021 college football season. If you plan on attending there are some new rules that you need to be aware of. If you are vaccinated masks are optional while sitting outside. Unvaccinated people are “expected” to wear a mask. Masks are required in indoor areas regardless of vaccination status. All concession stand transactions will be paperless and tickets will be scanned on mobile devices.

Ball State will take on Penn State this Saturday, Sept 11th at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. Beaver Stadium was created when Beaver Field was dismantled in 1960 and moved from just northeast of Rec Hall to its current location. Since then it has been expanded six times to its current capacity of 106,572. Hear the game on WLBC beginning at 2:30pm

Delaware County has administered more than 96,028 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sept. 4, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. That’s up very slightly by 0.93% from the previous week’s total of 95,147 COVID-19 doses administered. In Delaware County, 41% of residents are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 4. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they’ve been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Record-setting growth is expected for northern Indiana’s RV industry. The RV Industry Association says RV makers will ship about 580,000 vehicles this year — a record, and an increase of 34% from 2020. The association says more people have turned to outdoor activities since the start of the pandemic. Several thousand people work at RV makers and RV-related supply companies in and around Elkhart County.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is requiring masks. The museum has “strongly encouraged” masks indoors for anyone over two years old who’s not vaccinated. Effective yesterday, it’s now requiring masks, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced yesterday that Indiana Medicaid has recovered $1.8 million as part of a $75 million national civil settlement resolving allegations that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. overcharged state Medicaid programs for drugs. Of the $1.8 million, $746,780 goes directly to the state, and the remainder will go to the U.S. federal government.

This Saturday, September 11th, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will hold a special tailgate distribution at their warehouse located at 6621 N. Old SR 3, Muncie, IN. Tailgate distribution will be held from 10a-12p. Please line up no earlier than 8a. As always, everyone is welcome. ID or proof of income or address is not required.

Muncie Community Schools (MCS) has named Misty Ndiritu (DAY-ree-toe) the new principal at Southside Middle School. Ndiritu has more than 10 years of classroom and administrative experience, most recently serving as principal at Martinsville High School. Ndiritu replaces Dr. Corey Hartley who left for another position outside of Muncie.

Despite having more than 130,000 residents, Madison County does not have a morgue, and the Madison County coroner says one is desperately needed. The county coroner’s office is working with local hospitals and funeral homes to find additional space and is also asking county commissioners to earmark a portion of COVID-19 funds for a morgue.