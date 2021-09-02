Thursday, 9/2/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It’s game day at Ball State. The bowl-champion Cardinals are home tonight at 7 p.m. Tailgating is allowed, an no capacity limitations – tickets are available at the gate. Masks are not required outdoors on campus. For those headed indoors to the Alumni Center, and in the Suites – you must wear a face covering when not eating or drinking.

Both St. Vincent Ascension Anderson and Community Hospital are at 94% to 96% capacity, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator with the Madison County Health Department. She told the Herald Bulletin than people are urged people to go to the local hospitals only for health emergencies and not for COVID-19 testing.

Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest travel weekends of the year. Indiana State Police are conducting their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement of drunk and impaired driving now through September 6.

ARP funds – nonprofit organizations can now apply for grant dollars. $2 million of the City of Muncie’s $31.7 million was set aside specifically to help the nonprofit sector. Applications are available on the City’s website and due September 30. Info sessions will be held on September 7 at 10 a.m., and September 15 at 5:30 p.m. Registration in advance is required. Those who are unable are strongly encouraged to speak to Jim Flatford. He can be reached at jflatford@HeartOfIndiana.org.

Free food from Second Harvest Food bank – 10 a.m. today at the Muncie Mall parking lot, and Friday in Anderson’s old Kmart lot, same start time. Volunteers are always needed, and they’re still asking everyone to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose.

Hoosier teachers can get into any state park, forest, or reservoir for free on September 12. That is due to a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the 2022 College Football Playoff (CFP) Indianapolis Host Committee, and the CFP Foundation. All any teacher has to do to get in free is present their school ID.

Ball State University announced the public events schedule for Ashley C. Ford, the University’s Fall 2021 Writer-In-Residence, the author of Somebody’s Daughter—a powerful New York Times bestselling memoir that explores her life coming of age in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with a single mother and an incarcerated father. Sept. 15: Ms. Ford will read excerpts from her book, at Pruis Hall, 7:30 p.m. Events Oct. 7 and Nov. 11 as well. All are free and open to the public in-person, or watch as they happen at bsu.edu/live.