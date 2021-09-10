Friday 9/10/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

The final Muncie Three Trails Music Series concert of the season will be held this Saturday featuring “Asleep at the Wheel.” The concert will take place at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie. Complete information about the Muncie Three Trails Music Series can be found at www.munciethreetrails.com

The New Castle bicentennial committee will attempt to set a Guinness World Record at the New Castle Fieldhouse with a game of “Knockout.” “Knockout” lines players up at the free throw line. Then players try to sink a basket or their own rebound before the person behind them can get their ball in the hoop. The current record is 701 people. The Henry County Bicentennial is about nine months away.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close a portion of State Road 67 in Jay County for bridge construction work next week. INDOT crews will be working between the intersection of S.R. 18, U.S. Highway 27, S.R. 67 and County Road 450 East starting on or after Monday, Sept. 13 near Bryant. Work is expected to last until Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The annual White River Clean-up will take place September 18, from 8 am-noon at Muncie’s Westside Park. Crews on foot and in canoes will span the river from Ribble Avenue in Muncie to Canoe County in Daleville. Volunteers will be transported to and from different points along the river. The cleanups have removed over 130,000 pounds of trash since 2006. For more information visit beautifulmuncie.org

September is “National Recovery Month”, a national observance held every September to educate people that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. 80% of all people with an addiction have some sort of additional mental health diagnoses like depression or anxiety. For more information visit SAMHSA.gov

According to a social media post by the Muncie Visitors Bureau, Bob Ross Paintings are now being exhibited at The Columbia Club in Indianapolis, due to a collaboration with Minnetrista, the Columbia Club & the Muncie Visitors Bureau.

On Saturday, September 11, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will hold a special tailgate distribution at their warehouse located at 6621 N. Old SR 3, Muncie, IN. Tailgate distribution will be held from 10am-12pm. Please line up no earlier than 8a. As always, everyone is welcome. ID or proof of income or address is not required.

Anderson Community Schools wants you to think about becoming a substitute teacher. Substitute teachers are essential to ensuring students continue to learn and grow every day. You must be 21 years of age or older and have graduated from high school. Additional pay is available for applicants with more than 60 College Credits ($80 per day) and retired Anderson Community Schools teachers ($100 per day). For more information, visit https://www.acsc.net

Ball State University will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony beginning this morning, as well as other activities tomorrow. BSU Provost Susana Rivera-Mills will lead this morning’s 9:11 a.m. ceremony as students, faculty, staff and members of the Muncie community gather at the campus’ Beneficence statue to remember the lives that were affected and lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Those who cannot attend the ceremony are encouraged to pause for a moment of silence. The Shafer Tower carillon bells will toll every 10 seconds between 9 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

An Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair will take place at Lucas Oil stadium on September 16th from 11 am to 3pm. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. 50 employment exhibitors will be in attendance including police departments, security firms, trucking companies, construction firms and many more. For more information and to register click this link.

The Indiana Department of Health says you STILL should quarantine if you have been in close contact (6 feet for 15+minutes) with someone who has COVID-19, unless you have been fully vaccinated AND don’t have symptoms. Make sure you understand the steps you should take after being exposed. Visit cdc.gov for more information.

A Ball State University student was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of sexually assaulting two other students. Mynor Andre Caceres Jr., 20, of Indianapolis, was preliminarily charged with two counts of sexual battery and criminal confinement. Late Tuesday, Ball State police were sent to the Woodworth Complex, where two female freshmen — both 18 years old — reported they were attacked, in separate incidents, by Caceres. They each met him through Tinder, an online dating app. Caceres is now in the Delaware County jail.

On Sunday, Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy initiated an investigation, at the request of the Miami State Correctional Facility, into the death of inmate Matthew Koch, age 42. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Sunday, correction officers found Koch unresponsive in his P Housing Unit cell. Despite life-saving measures performed by prison staff members, Koch succumbed to his injuries. On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed and it was determined Koch’s death was a homicide caused by multiple sharp force trauma wounds. Investigators are now conducting an active homicide investigation.

Members of the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force seized more than 600 grams of meth while serving a search warrant at a home on the city’s southeast side. According to the Muncie newspaper, additional items seized included heroin, marijuana, hits of acid and 5 guns, one of which was stolen. Joshua Roy Markwell was arrested in a Tuesday traffic stop and is being held in the Delaware County jail under a $65,000 bond. Also arrested inside the home were Justin Richard Hudson, 42, and Melissa Corrine Miller, 49. They were preliminarily charged with possession of heroin, possession of a stolen handgun, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.

A new bus terminal in Anderson is expected to be opened within the next two months, according to the Herald Bulletin. David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Works, said the terminal should be opened within six to eight weeks. The CATS terminal will be on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east. The remaining first floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.

The City of Anderson has received a $54,000 grant to purchase the latest in CPR equipment.According to the Herald Bulletin, Anderson received a Department of Homeland Security grant to purchase four new “Lucas 3” devices that will be used in cardiac arrest runs. The Lucas 3 device provides for automated chest compressions.

The Alexandria City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a payment of $2,000 to a local animal rescue to help defray costs of moving and caring for 94 animals recently seized from a woman who told police she was running a rescue. Operators of “Homers Helpers” said they took in most of the animals which were rescued from the home of Nancy Clemmer in the 1500 block of South Park Avenue. Clemmer was arrested and then released on a $5,000 bond.