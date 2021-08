Police are investigating two early Thursday shooting deaths, one in Daleville and the other in Muncie. The Star Press reports at about 1am, a car was pulled over for speeding on Ind. 67. After the vehicle pulled over, police say the driver shot himself in the head. About 5:30 a.m., a pedestrian walking his dog along South Madison Street in Muncie found the body of a man who had been shot to death. Police are trying to determine if the two incidents are somehow related.