Tuesday, 8/24/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

School disrupted for a totally different reason. Yorktown High School dismissed early yesterday – but not because of what you might think: it was a broken motor on the main YHS chiller. YHS will operate via eLearning today. No other buildings are affected. The Superintendent wrote on Twitter “a new motor is on the way.”

Now, the first in a WLBC Radio News series of stories asking questions about the seasonal flu. Here’s WLBC’s Steve Lindell… First, where did it go? I asked Dr. Sarfraz S. Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Meridian Health Services and the answer was, “It does not go anywhere but somehow remains dormant. Influenza virus is happier in cold dry weather…” I also asked, will the upcoming flu season be worse than last one’s statistical skipped-year, “It will be hard to predict but if we have the same measures and we continue to mask up and remain extra cautious things may continue to remain stable but at the same time, we can never judge if a stronger strain will come and this can change everything.” Last, is there any chance that people that had COVID during the previous flu season ALSO had seasonal flu (but they were only tested for COVID)? “Definitely possible but the pathology of the Covid illness was so high that flu went on back burner.” Later this week, we’ll share the thoughts from IUBMH, the Delaware County Health Department, and Open Door Health Services.

A less than flattering portrayal of Prairie Creek Park – and campers in particular – was recently shared in the Muncie paper. We asked Mayor Ridenour for a comment: “I am proud of Prairie creek Park. It is self-supporting since we operate this 1950+acre park without tax revenues… With events, swimming, fishing, boating, kayaking, sailing, trails, camping, horses, and much more we have plenty to appreciate at Prairie Creek.”

The Big Ten has decided if games can’t be staged due to COVID-19 issues, that’ll be a forfeit for the team impacted by the virus. If both teams are impacted by COVID-19, the game will be declared a no contest.

The Indy airport says it is looking to fill a variety of positions in several areas, including food and beverage, retail, and warehousing as well as many other jobs. Today’s job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport in the South Ticketing Hall. On-site interviews will be conducted and immediate hiring is possible with some positions.

Parents can now register their Youth for Muncie Recreation Soccer for Fall 2021 – open to Boys and Girls in grades K-8. All games and practices will be played at Ball Corp Park, 2201 S Macedonia Ave, Muncie. All registrations must be received by September 16th.

Vaccinations and free COVID-19 testing will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow: at Wal-Mart in Huntington, Highland Middle School in Anderson, and the Kokomo Event Center. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1.

More time – again. This Thursday was to have been the day for Debra “Nikki” Grigsby, former administrator of the Muncie Sanitary District, to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and be sentenced. However, the Judge has delayed again, so attorneys can, “adequately prepare” according to the Muncie paper. Procedural-related delays have been granted in the cases of the seven other defendants who have negotiated deals, including former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler.

Purdue Pete has been voted the “creepiest” mascot in all of college sports. In a survey done by a website called Quality Logo Products, the Boilermaker was also voted the second-worst mascot at the D-1 level. Notre Dame’s Leprechaun was fourth in the “Most Offensive” category.

Three, in just a year and a half: another change in the Mayor’s office as Tony Sandleben is now the Director of Communications, City of Muncie. Mayor Ridenour wrote to WLBC’s Steve Lindell, that the previous staffer took a job that he had applied for prior to taking the Muncie job – and could not match the salary to retain him.

The Fishers City Council voted 6-2 last week to approve a financial agreement to support a $52 million mixed-use project along the perimeter of Delaware Park.

Bonzi Wells announced his first hire as the new men’s basketball coach in the Memphis area: Jerel Jernigan. Jernigan started a job in Kansas in June 2020 according to his Facebook page – and Sunday, was his birthday.

How dry is it? Citizens Energy asked customers to only water lawns twice per week during the early morning hours. With near record usage near Geist Reservoir and in the Westfield area.

A trio of Anderson University student films are coming to the big screen at local film festivals. The Victory International Film Festival is set for September 9-11 in Evansville, while the Hobnobben Film Festival in Fort Wayne, and is slated for October 15-17.

An honor for a Huntington banker: Michael S. Zahn, chairman of the Indiana Bankers Association, has been honored as a Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. The award is given to exemplary Hoosiers in recognition of distinguished statewide service. Zahn is president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank, Huntington.