Tuesday, 8/17/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

In his own voice: yesterday at 9:30 a.m. ET…. 6th District Congressman Greg Pence – continuing coverage on the developments in Afghanistan in the second half of this newscast. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/6th-dist-congressman-greg-pence-aug16

Anderson police were busy during the weekend with several reports of shootings. All three incidents remain under investigation and appear to be isolated events, according to Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.

State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, has been named 2021 Legislator of the Year by the Indiana Bankers Association. He was presented with the award on Aug. 15 at the IBA’s annual convention in French Lick. The Legislator of the Year award recognizes Sen. Zay for his stewardship of a strong banking environment in the Hoosier state.

There’s yet another dog food recall that was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announced a recall of 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food sold at select PetSmart locations nationwide. The issue is elevated levels of vitamin D.

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) continues work on a once-in-a-generation project to modernize their current tax administration systems. DOR’s internal tax processing software, replaces the current legacy technology to enable more efficient operations and service offerings. DOR launched the first of four Project NextDOR rollouts in September 2019, followed by a successful Rollout 2 launch in September 2020. The next implementation, Rollout 3, is set to launch Sept. 7, 2021.

Possible entrance fees at the Indiana Dunes National Park. The National Park Service wants to charge fees at the park for the first time, saying the number of visitors is way up and more money is needed for maintenance. If approved, the fees would be $15 per person for people walking, biking, or boating and $20 for motorcycles. The fees would begin March 31, 2022.

Delta Bus on Twitter wrote yesterday “8 days of school we have already had drivers report 10 stop arm violations. Our buses are equipped with cameras and violations are reported to the Indiana State Police. Slow down when the yellow lights flash. Stop when the arm comes out.”

Thursday, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch as speaker at 7:30 a.m. Location of the breakfast event is 815 E. 60th St, Anderson, IN. Reservations are required.

The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department wrapped up the 2021 Summer Concert Series, on July 29 with its largest attendance in four years. The event lawn at Dillon Park hosted nearly 10,000 attendees during seven free weekly concerts.

The college football season is less than three weeks away, and two teams from the Hoosier state will start the season ranked. Notre Dame is No. 9 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, which was released today. IU will start the season ranked for the first time since the late 60s, as they enter the poll at No. 17. The Hoosiers will kick off their season against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Irish will play at Florida State on Sunday night, Sept. 5.