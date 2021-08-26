Thursday, 8/26/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another source, for the same three questions. Our WLBC series of stories about the seasonal flu – where did it go last flu-season? Dr. Max Rudicel, Open Door’s Chief Medical Officer wrote, “We didn’t see as much flu last year because there were fewer chances for it to spread with those safety precautions in place.” We asked if we might expect another low, or no-impact flu season, and he wrote, “This fall, with more in-person work and fewer people distancing or wearing masks, we may see more flu return. We are already seeing more flu cases this year than last year in our covid/flu combo rapid testing.” Our third question: is there any chance that people that had tested positive for COVID during the previous flu season ALSO had seasonal flu – but they were only tested for COVID – that went unanswered.

WLBC Radio news reached out for information on the remaining ARP Federal tax funds to be dispersed by the City of Muncie. Mayor Ridenour wrote Tuesday that he did not know, citing the fact that he does not sit on any of the committees that are reviewing the applications. Newest Director of Communications Tony Sandleben (SANDLE-BEN) shared yesterday that more restaurants were gifted money – though the amount was not specified, we were previously told that these payouts were all generally $30,000. The most recent additons to the list: 12th Street Café, Frozen Boulder, the Caffeinery, Twin Archers, Dumpling House, Red Apple, GGs, Queer Chocolatier, Macs on Batavia, Jimmy Johns on Martin Street and Guardian Brewery. That committee was to meet again yesterday at 3 p.m. – as of our deadline, no information on the other committees was made available by the city of Muncie.

Since July 1, unvaccinated Hoosiers have accounted for 82-percent of Indiana’s COVID-19 cases, 95-percent of hospitalizations and 86-percent of the deaths. Several Indiana hospitals and universities, including I-U and Butler, had already announced vaccine requirements, even before the F-D-A announcement.

The matching funds just got bigger. Today through Tuesday are the final days of the Summer Match Challenge for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana. Thanks to additional support, you can help them match up to $135,000 by August 31st by giving – and every gift is doubled. Visit curehunger.org/donate.

Weekly update from the Department of Health. WLBCland is Orange on the latest color coded COVID map released yesterday at noon. Delaware, Grant, Henry and Jay counties are half a point away from the Red – the most severe threat level – though Henry and Madison are showing downward trends. Of all the mentioned counties, 1 new death was reported and that was in Madison county. 16 counties are now in the Red, the nearest being Union county.

So far this week, we’ve aired stories about the seasonal flu with sources from the Delaware County Health Department, Meridian Health Services, and this morning Open Door Health Services. IUBMH will be tomorrow’s source, and we seek facts and some predictions for what to expect for the flu season to come.

A middle school student in Lafayette has been arrested. Tippecanoe Schools Superintendent says a student at Klondike Middle School had what looked like a gun in their hand while riding on the bus Monday morning. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office confirms it was a gun, but says no one was in any danger.

As reported earlier, the City on Muncie has now awarded 18 winners of American Rescue Plan funds from the Federally funded tax payer program. No word on the progress of the Hotels, Non-Profits, Art Organizations, and Neighborhood Associations “buckets” of money, as referenced by Mayor Ridenour. Newest Director of Communications Tony Sandleben wrote to WLBC yesterday regarding just the Small Business and Tourism fund, “It is my understanding that the city has set aside $3 million in ARP funding for (that category). The committee is still reviewing the applications before distributing that two million dollars.”

As of yesterday, only 4 team spots remain for the 18th annual Muncie Mission golf outing fundraiser one week from today at the Players Club in Yorktown. Go to MuncieMission.org for the info.

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has some upcoming events: Aug 27- Alexandria Farmers & Artist Market, Aug 28- Black Book in the Park, Sept 18- AMCC Annual Golf Tournament, and Sept 25- Homer’s Helpers Homecoming. Talk to your Chamber for how to be involved.

The next meeting is September 14th, in person and streaming live on YouTube.