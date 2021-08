Anderson Police Department say an 18 year old man is charged with murder in the shooting death of another man. 35 year old Christian Cox yelled at a driver of a speeding car to slow down. The car returned and slowed down and Cox and the driver exchanged words. A witness says the vehicle came to a stop and when Cox approached the vehicle, gunshots were heard. Cox died at the hospital. 18 year old Andray Ivy Jr. is charged.