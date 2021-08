Muncie Animal Care and Services Department has extended the Adopt-A-Thon event through next week, offering reduced adoption fees during normal business hours. The goal is to help as many kittens, cats and dogs find their forever home. The Muncie Journal reports in the past month, MACS has had several neglect and rescue cases that have increased the shelter’s population to nearly 400 animals. This is well above and beyond the normal capacity of the facility.