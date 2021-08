The City of Muncie holding a small opening ceremony for the splash pad at Cooley Park on Friday. The park is located at 3120 S. Mock Ave. Cooley’s renovations include a new splash pad, the construction of a new walking trail, new lighting across the park, renovations to the restroom facilities, and planting 22 new trees, reports the Muncie Journal. Some of Cooley Park’s planned renovations are still under construction.