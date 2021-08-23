Monday, 8/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

If you were up very late Sunday morning, and driving on I69, here’s what happened at the 223 mile marker: two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash. Anderson Police Department told WISH TV the crash happened at about 4:09 a.m.

Concert news – the Kings of Leon show at Ruoff Music Center has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 7th. All tickets will be honored for that new date – no reason given by the promoter for the delay. Florida Georgia Line cancelled their entire Tour, due to COVID-19.

The Fort Wayne Assembly plant has more than 200 openings. GM will host a job fair Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Urban League. They’ll be hiring on the spot for part-time, temporary workers.

With Ball State back in session today, there is a hope that students will volunteer at upcoming food Tailgate distributions for Second Harvest Food Bank ECI. Tuesday Elwood, Wednesday Wabash, Thursday in Muncie and Hartford City, and Friday its New Castle and Winchester. All are 10 a.m., except for the 11am start at Wabash. Hit their web to help out.

Bonzi Wells was named next LeMoyne-Owen men’s basketball coach last week. The Commercial Appeal says the former Bearcat, Cardinal and NBA player takes over for the previous coach who was there for 11 seasons.

Muncie Central is looking for their next Varsity Head Baseball Coach. In a job posting last week, applicants should contact Jeff Holloway, Athletic Director. All you need is a High School Diploma/GED/or Equivalent.

Ball State Appoints Adrian Wheatley Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach – 17 years of experience as an assistant and associate head coach.

The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce will recognize member businesses for their longevity at the annual Chamber Champions Luncheon, at the Horizon Convention Center on Wednesday, September 15th. The Al Rent Spirit of Muncie Award, the Chairman’s Award and the Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented.

Dealing with the delta. The Herald Bulletin writes, as the delta variant of the virus causing COVID-19 continues to surge in Madison County, Community Hospital has seen emergency room visits soar, leading to a decision to convert part of the waiting area to house additional patient beds.

A closed-show, for a college that is touting community connected-ness: over the weekend, BSU announced AJR coming in concert September 11 at Emens Auditorium – for students only. On the social media post, they added that general public tickets might go on sale later – but no guarantees.

INDOT meeting tomorrow about an upcoming project on State Road 28 in Albany. It’ll be at the Albany United Methodist Church Community Building (145 N. Broadway Street, Albany, IN) from 5 to 7 p.m.

The South Madison Board of School Trustees on Thursday voted 4-2 to allow mask usage by students at the elementary school to remain optional, except on school buses where they still will be mandatory, starting today.

Over 1,100 health screenings, as well as school sports physicals and Covid-19 vaccinations to those ages 12 and older – at last month’s Fam Fest in Muncie, hosted by Meridian Health Services.

Ball State Athletics will hold their Ticket-a-thon event this Thursday. Though details are not knows, in the past they have had special offers for portions of the day – for discounts and free upgrades to entice fans to get tickets for fall sports, and support Cardinal student athletes. Football home opener one week from Thursday – all games on WLBC.

It’s now official: the Reds will host the Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Reds will be the home team in Iowa and the 2022 schedule will now include 80 games at Great American Ball Park. “MLB at Field of Dreams” will also be presented for a second time by GEICO and be part of the GEICO Summer Series. Ticket information will be announced at a later date. The Reds also have decided that Monday – Saturday night games will start at 6:40 p.m.