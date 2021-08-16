Monday, 8/16/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another weekend of violence in Indy: Metro police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting near Lafayette Square Saturday that left one person dead and four others wounded, including a juvenile.

COVID cases are clearly increased primarily due to the Delta Variant. When you’re ready for the vaccine, make your appointment on OurShot.IN.gov, or call 211. Tomorrow, more on the treatment we’ve been hearing about that has shown promise for those battling the disease.

Another update on that hostage story from Indianapolis last Wednesday: the woman that was shot, has now died. 32 year old Donald Williams, shot himself inside the house when cops busted in shortly after 9 Wednesday night. Three kids escaped through a window in front of police, one of the officers took a bullet. As of Friday, a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were still listed as critical.

In case you missed it over the weekend: Catch The Fire won, and became harness racing’s newest millionaire.

More auto-retail in Muncie: the signs are up at the former Hubler Ford building on East McGalliard – and El Paso Used Car Dealership called RightDrive Auto is opening soon. Their website says they specialize in people with all credit situations.

In 1991, Terrell Smith applied for a patrolman’s job with the University Police Department (UPD) at Ball State. He recalls the interviewer asking him: “Why are you the best applicant?” His reply? “I can’t tell you that I’m the best. But I can tell you that if you give me a chance, I’ll be one of the best ambassadors for Ball State that you’ll ever have.” Fast-forward to 2021. Mr. Smith retired on Aug. 10 after 30-plus years of service, having earned the rank of lieutenant. A campus-wide reception will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Worthen Arena’s Gate 1 area. All are invited to attend.

Friday was Unclaimed Property Day at the Indiana State Fair. If you didn’t make it to the state attorney general’s booth to see if you have cash that needs to be claimed, you can visit indiana unclaimed.gov.

Watch out for those Tigers: the Preseason Coaches’ Poll has been released and, unsurprisingly, defending champion Yorktown opens the season as No. 1 in Class 4A.

For THIS shot clinic, NO appointment needed: via Twitter, The IN Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The North Walnut Street Fieldhouse today through Wednesday from noon-8 pm each day. Open to anyone 12 and older. Anyone 18 and younger must have parent present.

A rape charge filed in May against a race car driver from New Zealand has been dismissed. The charge filed in Blackford Circuit Court against 19-year-old Max Guilford’s attorney, Zaki Ali of Anderson, said Thursday the charge against his client was dropped after he was able to produce a Snapchat conversation — between the accuser and a friend — in which it was acknowledged the sexual conduct had been consensual.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer a free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Excel Center, 630 Nichol Ave. The vaccine is available for people age 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.

Muncie Animal Care and Services Department has extended the Adopt-A-Thon event through this Saturday. Rates are reduced and free adoptions to first responders, active duty military and veterans, as well as seniors over the age of 50. Senior animals over 7 years old and animals that have been with the facility for over 6 months will have all adoption fees waived. Only cash or check for payment of fees at this time.

Anderson City Council wants to encourage panhandlers to take advantage of available services. Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes said Thursday they don’t want to criminalize it, but the Herald Bulletin reported Council President Ty Bibbs said city officials can’t force people to take advantage of the available services.

The United States Postal Service is hiring – many of the jobs start at $18 an hour. They had a job fair Friday, but many positions are still likely open.