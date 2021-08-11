Man Charged In Muncie Crash

An Ohio man faces a felony charge in a November 2020 crash that killed a Muncie man. The Star Press reports 62 year old

Juan M. Saucedo was charged this week with reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The charge stemmed from a traffic accident — on East 29th Street last Nov. 9 — that resulted in fatal injuries to 37 year old James Arthur Weaver.