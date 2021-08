Six Muncie women are the honorees for the Coalition of Women’s Organizations 2021 Women’s Equality Day celebration. They include Lindsey Arthur, CEO of Habitat of Muncie, Dr. Mia D. Johnson, Chancellor of Ivy Tech, Anderson campus, Beth Goetz, Director of Athletic at Ball State University, Teresa Long, founder of Grace’s Beauty College, Patricia Nelson, retired professor at Ball State University, and Rhonda Ward, Director of Diversity, Muncie Community Schools.