Friday, 8/13/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The death of a 19-year-old found unresponsive in a Madison County Jail cell was accidental. Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford was found unresponsive in a single-person cell by jail staff at 5:26 a.m. July 6.

Austin Dillon; driver #3-car with Richard Childress Racing likes the traditional way they’ve run Brickyard 400’s… This weekend, it’s NASCAR on the Road Course, as an experiment. IMS President Doug Boles told WLBC’s Steve Lindell earlier this month, that they’ll assess after the weekend’s triple header format, and see how it goes.

Anderson University President John Pistole encourages students and employees to consider the option of undergoing vaccination, but the university will not require it. He noted that protocols might change if other virus variants arise in the community.

Governor Holcomb’s Inaugural Celebration featuring Big & Rich w/Cowboy Troy @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park next week has been cancelled. No reason was immediately given by the promoter.

One week and counting to high school football. Woof Boom Radio has games every Friday night on The MSS and The HBU – AM, FM, and free stream available for all broadcasts – AND a new technological innovation on The MSS – we’ll debut it next Friday!

Mark Tool & Die recently added 6,000 square feet of floor space at its Markleville facility and purchased new equipment. The company is also adding four full-time workers to its staff of 10. The Herald Bulletin says the 58 year old company has tripled in size since in the past 20 years.

Ed Asner has postponed his trip to Muncie. He had four performances of God Help Us scheduled for next week at Cornerstone Center for the Arts. No reason given, and no new dates announced.

Indiana’s sportsbooks slowed to less than $200 million for the first time in nearly a year, but July’s slowdown came during what is historically the month with the lowest sports betting volume in the U.S.

