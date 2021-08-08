8/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The weekly updated COVID map came out yesterday – the only Blue county in the state: Randolph – that’s the lowest threat level. Yellow for Delaware, Blackford and Jay, and the higher Orange for Henry, Madison, and Grant counties. Seven counties are in the highest level Red: up from a single Red county last week.

Called a crisis at Muncie Animal Care and Services yesterday… they need adoptions, foster homes or both. Of you can help, please visit as soon as you can.

Serenade Foods is recalling 60 thousand-pounds of chicken and chicken products because of possible salmonella contamination.

Just Desserts, will be on Saturday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. and this year’s theme is SMART Girls – Empowered Women. SMART Girls promotes and teaches young women ages 8 to 18 about health, fitness, prevention, self-esteem and good decision-making to enable girls to develop to their full potential. Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie have very few tables remaining: sign up at bgcmuncie.org

Passengers are allowed to fly with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter, according to the TSA. None of that was the case Monday, when an officer was able to stop a passenger with a loaded gun from boarding a plane Fort Wayne International Airport. First offense fine is $4,100.

A controversial recommendation to terminate a wrestling and football coach at Highland Middle School was discussed at the Anderson Community School board’s meeting Tuesday. The district would not elaborate during the meeting or after about why Richard Kelley’s termination was being sought. The Herald Bulletin reported that the decision was tabled.

The Frankton Town Council’s Kily Ann Gaskill has resigned. Elected to the position in the November 2019 general election, she cited the increased workload at her full-time job and inability to juggle both sets of duties. She is district scheduler for U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

States have been barred under federal law from using American Rescue Plan money to fund lowering their own taxes. An amendment proposed by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) repeals that provision. Called the Let States Cut Taxes Act, Braun’s amendment passed with a resoundingly bipartisan 86-to-13 vote. Braun has called the provision a flat-out ban on states lowering their taxes. The law only prohibits the use of ARP money to offset spending lost due to tax cuts.

The Reds are throwing a special “I Love the 90s” show featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc and Rob Base performing a LIVE concert from the field on Saturday, August 21. The concert will begin approximately 20 minutes after the Reds vs. Marlins game ends.