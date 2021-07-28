Wednesday, 7/28/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Indiana Senator Mike Braun does not like the idea of more mask mandates, he said yesterday in a press release – “I’m afraid we’re going to roll right back in to how the heavy hand of government dealt with COVID in the first place. My observation is when you put the task to businesses and Main Street, they did everything to keep their employees and customers safe. Let local governments and businesses deal with it. No more mandates, masking, and things that didn’t work from the get-go unless it makes common sense to do so.”

The Muncie Community Schools Reopening Plan was removed from last night’s School Board agenda due to the new school guidance the CDC just issued. Their expectation is to have a special meeting next week and announce the plan then, according to Communications spokesman Andy Klotz.

With State Fair Band Day August 6th instead of the traditional opening day of the Fair this Friday, summer track shows and fund raisers have a few more days to be scheduled: this Friday is the Anderson Tournament of Bands at Highland Middle School, and the Drums at Winchester is Saturday night. We also know of the Muncie Central Car Show Saturday afternoon, as well as a couple of other band fundraisers – please email us your school’s info so we can share! Wlbc.studio@woofboom.com.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. There is an emergency need for donors to give now to ensure blood is on hospital shelves when patients need it. www.redcross.org/indiana

In case you missed it earlier this week, Anderson resident A’niyah Birdsong won the Miss Indiana crown Monday at the Paramount Theatre; she will represent the state at the Miss USA pageant later this year. Birdsong, 26, is a graduate of Anderson Preparatory Academy and received a $60,000 scholarship to attend any state university.

A nine-year-old girl is being praised for helping her family escape from a house fire in Fort Wayne. Last week Abby Butler was awaked by the sound of smoke detectors going off in her house. A fire as somehow started in the kitchen. Abby grabbed her autistic six-year-old brother and they army crawled out of the home — something her father, a firefighter, taught them. But their mother had not made it out yet. Kari Butler was trapped in the basement. Abby then ran to the fire station right next to her house and told firefighters what happened. They got there in seconds and rescued her mom.

Reece Mann is now stepping down from his role as superintendent of Delaware Community Schools to focus on his faith, family and health. The Del-Com School Board approved Mann’s medical leave and named Greg Kile, formerly director of Curriculum and Student Services, as acting superintendent. Kile told the Muncie paper though he was designated as “acting” or “interim” superintendent in board notes, he is officially filling the position.

Indiana’s Attorney General says the governor is trying to keep too much power for himself and he’s taking it directly to the state Supreme Court. Chris Davis reports… We checked yesterday at 8 a.m. with IUBMH – and spokesman Neil Gifford reported only 13 COVID positive cases in the building, but that is a “steady increase over the past 10 days.”

Reid Health and CareSource announced today that Reid is in-network for CareSource Indiana Marketplace plans, providing more access to quality healthcare services for Hoosiers. This change went into effect July 1, 2021.

Muncie Community Schools have Kick off to Kindergarten Camps running all this week…. Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, from last week with WLBC’s Steve Lindell. Also MCS related: the Reopening Plan was removed from last night’s School Board agenda due to the new school guidance the CDC just issued. Their expectation is to have a special meeting next week and announce the plan then, according to Communications spokesman Andy Klotz.

According to a new survey, 37% of parents have already started their shopping for school supplies and other items like clothing and shoes for September. In fact, 51% estimate they’ll be done with their shopping by August. The poll by Affirm reports parents are spending an average of $843 on each child — up by 19% from the $707 spent on average last year. Seventy percent said they were spending the bulk on new clothes for school, while 43% said they’re spending more on school supplies, and 39% on backpacks.