Tuesday, 7/6/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Fireworks are not over, yet. For those that are hoping for some quiet, for themselves and their pets, Indiana state law says they can still shoot through Friday. From 5 p.m. until 2 hours past sunset – and cops still ask you to NOT call 911 if you’re mad – that’s for emergencies only. Indiana imports more fireworks per person than almost any other state, according to Zippia.

Economist Mike Hicks at Ball State said Friday in a press release that labor force participation continues to be lower year over year. While the number of short-term unemployed continues to decline, the number of workers unemployed for 15 weeks or longer continues to grow at a rapid pace over the past quarter.

Muncie’s 93 year old Wheeling/Cowing monuments are scheduled to return home this morning. Built north of Muncie, in 1928, they will begin being loaded onto trailers at 9am from the 213 E Washington Street storage garage and then start their journey home. Watch Anthony-Northside Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page for more information. www.facebook.com/MuncieANNAcom

Is downtown Indy safe? In an effort to improve it, six arrests and eight guns were confiscated in just a few hours, late last week. They focused on the Canal, bar district, and surface parking lots. During their investigations they were able to confiscate eight guns, and arrest six people for firearms offences, narcotics and more.

A wonderful weather-day for a ride turned tragic Saturday On US35 when Jennifer Curry, from Liberty in Union County was killed when she apparently lost control of her motorcycle and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Since there was no CarmelFest Fourth of July celebrations last year, the theme for this year’s celebration is “back together again.” The final events of the two day celebration started yesterday morning with a parade followed by the festival and fireworks.

WLBC has had several requests to hear the audio from last week’s Chamber Legacy Gala – we have posted the entire program on our Local News Page over the weekend. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/wlbc-ron-naylor-2021-legacy-fullmp3

Big food recall. Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 8 and a half million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may have Listeria. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

Services are planned for noon today at Union Missionary Baptist Church, for Muncie’s 7th homicide victim of the year, after being found at Heekin Park after being shot several times. Martel Lavel Jones-Lampkins, 21, died on June 25, according to an obituary. MPD said Friday that investigation was ongoing.

In case you missed it late last week – Invenergy’s plans to construct a solar energy facility in northern Madison County continue to progress.

The Indiana House Democratic Caucus will offer college students and recent graduates several internships in the upcoming 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly. An online application must be completed by Sunday, October 31, 2021 to be considered.

A New Castle withdrawal last week didn’t work – and it had nothing to do with a forgotten PIN. New Castle police allege accomplices of 20-year-old Mylek M. Freeman tied chains to an automatic teller machine outside Star Financial Bank, and used a truck to drag it into the bank’s parking lot, where they left it. Damage to the ATM was estimated at $65,000.

Indiana history – this week in 1863 The Civil War came to Indiana when over 2,000 Confederate soldiers crossed the Ohio River into Corydon. Fearing an attack on Indianapolis, Governor Oliver P. Morton ordered five regiments of Union soldiers to guard the Statehouse. The Confederates escaped into Ohio where they were captured about three weeks later.

More free summer fun this coming Saturday – Acclaimed progressive Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers will be performing an outdoor concert as part of the 2021 Muncie Three Trails Music Series, 7:00 PM at Canan Commons.

Former WRTV Reporter Derrik Thomas just celebrated two years of retirement this week, and Dave Arland, the executive director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA), shared a surprise – Thomas is being added to the IBA Hall of Fame.