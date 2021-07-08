Thursday, 7/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Levi Cox, Anderson’s recently hired street commissioner, has closed his Facebook account after questions about posts he shared in 2019 that could be construed as offensive to immigrants and Muslims. According to the Herald Bulletin, because the posts were shared before he was hired in June, the city will not take any action. When shown copies of the posts from Cox’s social media account recently, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he had not been aware of them. Broderick appointed Cox as street commissioner in June.

The Anderson University athletics department and Athletic Director Marcie Taylor announced Tuesday that they have selected Morgan Douglass as the head women’s golf coach and assistant women’s basketball coach. Anderson University has created a full-time dual role for the head women’s golf coach position.

Indiana history: this week in 1971, the community-owned “Miss Madison” hydroplane won both the Gold Cup and the Indiana Governor’s Cup in the annual Regatta in Madison. 100,000 spectators lined both banks of the Ohio River. This year’s race was held this past weekend – returning after a cancelled COVID event.

Another change for Hoosiers. Indiana University made a big change Tuesday. The university announced that if you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask while on campus. That includes regional campuses, IUPUI, IUPUC, IU Fort Wayne and the Bloomington campus.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating a person found dead near a public pool Wednesday morning. A city official said an officer found the body shortly after 8 a.m. while doing a routine patrol. The person’s body was found near the parking lot of the Anderson Southside Pool at 4530 S. Madison Ave.

Same important event, but a new location. FAM FEST HEALTH AND FUN FAIR BY MERIDIAN HEALTH SERVICES’ TAKES PLACE THURSDAY, JULY 15 FROM 3 TO 7PM AT A NEW LOCATION—SOUTHSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL MERIDIAN SCHOOL CLINIC – 1601 EAST 26TH STREET. FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL PHYSICALS, HEALTH SCREENINGS AND LOTS OF FUN ACTIVITIES, GAMES, PRIZES, FOOD. PLUS, FREE COVID-19 VACCINES FOR AGES 12 AND UP.

Chamber Cup is WLBCland’s premiere golf and business networking event – July 20 and 21 at the Players Club in Yorktown. Just a handful of Team spots remain – and if you want to play, but don’t have a whole group – no problem. Call Brenda Williamson, Director of Community & Business Engagement, 765-751-9128.

The Delaware County Fair needs 8 to 10 part time, temporary workers for this year’s event. Pay is $7.25 per hour – apply at the Fair Office.

Save the date: Daleville Police Operation Christmas All U Can Eat Fish & Chicken Fry is Saturday, August 7th from 4pm-7pm, Daleville High School Cafeteria. Presale tickets are now available by any Daleville Police Officer or by contacting the Daleville Town Hall. For more information 765-378-6288.

The Cincinnati Reds announce that Redsfest will resume December 2 and 3, 2022, one year later than previously announced. The foundation of Redsfest is providing close, direct contact with Reds players and due to managing the ongoing COVID-related safety protocols, the Reds are opting to return Redsfest in 2022 when the players can fully engage with the fans.