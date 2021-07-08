Summer Out Loud Challenge Starts July 12th

The YMCA’s free 3-week Summer Out Loud Challenge, presented by the YMCA of Muncie, launches July 12. Opt-in to the challenge today by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6220 and be entered to win a 1-year household membership to the YMCA of Muncie or a national grand prize of a family vacation of your choice. The Muncie Journal reports after opting in via text, follow the prompts to register for the challenge. You will receive three texts per week filled with motivation, workouts and family fun activities to try throughout the challenge.