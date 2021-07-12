Monday, 7/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Dr. Kris Box, head of the Indiana Dept. of Health, said during a Friday briefing there has been a slight increase in the number of people in the hospital related to COVID. Most of those are because of variants of the virus… Variants seem to be more impactful, almost exclusively with those that haven’t gotten the shot… As of Friday, she discussed outbreaks at nursing homes happening because of variants…

The motorcyclist who died in a crash on Interstate 69 Friday evening has been identified as Norman M. Walda, 42, of Fort Wayne. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, he died of serious external and internal trauma, and was not wearing a helmet. Southbound traffic was impacted when the crash happened in the 7 p.m. hour.

The Human Library is unlike anything you’ve seen. Peggy Lewis, the book depot manager of the Muncie Human Library, the “books” are actually people who are assigned a title based on their life experiences. Just like a regular library, visitors can check out a book and have a 30-minute discussion with them about their topic. Read all about it, in our MuncieJournal.com.

This Wednesday, Woof Boom Radio’s Zach Johnson will host the 4th Annual Herald Bulletin Sports Awards show. It will be done virtually once again this year, on the Herald Bulletin’s Facebook page – that decision had to be made some time ago, before we knew of the COVID improvements and allowances for in-person events. The intent is to be back to in-person next summer. The program starts at 7 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank Food Distribution Tailgate events – Note that the Blackford Distribution will be in MONTPELIER this week. Tuesday its 10am in Elwood. Wednesday is Wabash County at 12:00 PM . Thursday 10:00 AM at Muncie Mall, and First Church of Nazarene in Montpelier. Friday, two 10 a.m.’s – New Castle and Winchester.

Anderson vandals being sought. A $500 reward is waiting for anyone who helps catch the vandals that caused significant damage at Shadyside Park during the July Fourth holiday. They knocked down several light poles, broke several globes on lights leading to the park’s shelter house and damaged picnic tables inside the shelter house. Information may be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling (765) 649-8310.

Third floor tenants, including Bankers Life and the Muncie newspaper, will remain “for the foreseeable future,” but Open Door Health Services has purchased the former Chase building in downtown Muncie at 220 S. Walnut Street. That new location will be used for administration, with no healthcare services provided there. Open Door is also beginning to make moves on another property it owns, planning to construct a new health center on West Memorial Drive in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Muncie American Rescue Plan Hotel Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m. at the City’s Parks and Recreation Garage, 698 S Madison St., Muncie. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss eligibility for American Rescue Plan applications.

This week in Indiana history: in 1921, the Indiana Legislature created the Indiana Motor Vehicle Police Department. The first force was made up of 16 officers. In 1933, the agency was reorganized as the Indiana State Police.

From some Muncie paper photos, it appeared a handful of people showed up at Cornerstone Center for the Arts for the rain-moved concert for the Muncie 3 Trails Concert Series. The next concert, which will feature the Sensational Barnes Brothers, is scheduled for July 24th at Canan Commons.