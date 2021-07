On the heels of providing raises for teachers in May and $1,000 COVID-related stipends for all employees back in April, Muncie Community Schools (MCS) has now raised starting pay for all support staff, which includes positions like administrative assistants, instructional assistants and permanent substitute teachers. The Muncie Journal reports the district’s Board of Directors voted to increase starting pay for these jobs and others to $14/hour, up from about $11.20/hour.