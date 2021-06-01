Tuesday, 6/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

You may have missed this. It happened quietly Friday afternoon, and you might have missed it: Governor Eric Holcomb signed executive orders extending the public health emergency through June 30, and made some tweaks, including Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any of these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics. Continuing the face-covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30, but not outdoors on school grounds. Starting July 1, local school boards will determine masking and other guidelines. Marion County’s COVID-19 orders remain more strict than the rest of the state.

With your kids out of school, you might be planning some summer fun: Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari dropped its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests last week for fully vaccinated guests.

Though the ticket deadline was this past Friday according to a social media post, Anderson has incredible event Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Madison Park Church of God, as Hometown legend Jon McLaughlin returns to the Anderson Symphony Orchestra with sister-in-law Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin for an outdoor concert.

The annual Brink of Summer ArtsWalk—which was canceled last year due to the pandemic—returns this Thursday from 5–8 p.m. The free community event throughout DWNTWN celebrates the arts culture in Muncie, featuring local artisans performing their craft, YART (a yard sale for art) and art exhibits and galleries.

Broadway, in Carmel. Discovering Broadway, a nonprofit founded in 2019, has brought actors and writers to Carmel for weeklong retreats to workshop movies-turned-musicals. Recently, while New York City’s biggest stages remained dark, the New York Times reports the team of the musical “Ever After” performed eight songs, with sheet music printed just hours before, performing for two fully vaccinated audiences at an upscale nightclub. It was the first time many of them had performed live since March 2020. This was the second musical to bring its creative team to Carmel. The team for “The Devil Wears Prada,” visited in February – Except for one very important absentee: Sir Elton John, the musical’s Tony-winning composer, “was unable to attend.”

This past Saturday was the dedication ceremony for the new Vietnam Memorial Wall in Fort Wayne — an 80% size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. This “Healing Wall” is now a part of Memorial grounds.

Last week, Ball State Football announced most of the kick off times for the upcoming season, starting with Thursday, Sept. 2 for the home opener with WESTERN ILLINOIS, at 7 p.m. The, Saturday, Sept. 11: at Penn State, it’s a 3:30 p.m. kick. The next 5 games are still TBA, but Saturday Oct. 23 against MIAMI will be a 3:30 pm. Then it’s night games for the final four of the regular season.

Hartford City Arts Council presents-Live life, Celebrate More! Live music with Brian and Mary Ross. Free admission. Friday, June 4th. 7-9pm. Come to Common Grounds on the square in downtown Hartford City.

Today is the start of June – PTSD Awareness Month. Veterans and our military, and their families need help with their recovery from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury and other injuries.

This week in Indiana History: in 1922 Lillian Gay Berry and Juliette Maxwell became the first women to be named full professors at Indiana University. Berry taught Latin for 40 years, and Maxwell remained on the faculty for 35 years.