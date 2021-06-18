Today is Friday, 6/18/2021, and this is your Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Tuition increases to be discussed today at BSU – for WLBC News, I’m Sidny Grow. They’ll discuss costs at today’s Trustee’s Meeting, but the possible increases aren’t all that bad. HEAR President Mearns in the WLBC Radio news zoom room from yesterday HERE.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety Wednesday approved the hiring of 11 firefighters which brings the department to 111 members. The Herald Bulletin says the Department is budgeted this year for 110 members. Chief Dave Cravens said 70 applicants were interviewed and he described all of them as extraordinary candidates

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon was at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dirt track yesterday afternoon…The Pittsboro, Indiana native was back in a sprint car for the first time in 30 years, promoting the BC39. The race on the IMS dirt track will take place August 18 and 19.

Cop hurt trying to catch a bad-guy, and they got away. Kokomo Police Department was chasing a white Dodge Charger with no license plate at the intersection of Wheeler and Locke streets shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday. Two people in the car were hurt, as was the officer. They need to find that Charger, and the driver – contact Officer Greg Smith at gsmith@cityofkokomo.org or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

New segment alert: with WLBC’s David Burnett. Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on 102.9 FM 1340 AM and WXFN.com, plus the podcast replay on WLBC.com – PREVIEW THE SHOW HERE

This weekend, on This Week in Delaware County, our hour long community affairs Radio program, Steve Lindell welcomes BSU President Mearns, Yorktown Manager Pete Olson, more with the new Queen of the Delaware County Fair, insight on the new CANPACK jobs announcement for Muncie, and an interview about a Black Music Month celebration schedule for NEXT weekend. That show airs weekends on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations – including Saturday 9 – 10 a.m. on 102.9 FM, 1340 AM and WXFN.com.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will join WISH-TV’s medical reporting team as a Medical Expert. Prior to becoming surgeon general, Dr. Adams worked as an anesthesiologist in Muncie, practicing at Ball Memorial Hospital.

Almost two years after purchasing the Mounds Mall, the new owner told the Herald Bulletin he is hopeful to reopen the Anderson landmark by the end of 2022. The plan is to convert the mall into an event and entertainment center, with a food court concept to have small businesses that can’t afford a standalone location have space in the mall. The Sears building could be used for conventions and in the winter there will be a children’s playground, miniature golf and a climbing wall.

$10,000 on the line for Christian Ministries Muncie – go to any checkout lane or the customer service desk to purchase food donation cards at Meijer on Saturday, June 19 and your donation will be double matched, up to $10k.

A car show will be held during the Kiwanis Madison County 4-H Fair on Saturday, July 24. The Larry Maynard Memorial Car & Bike show is in memory of the lifelong Alexandria resident. He was a great car builder and painter as well. Free Registration begins 11:00 a.m. Awards will begin at 5:30 p.m.