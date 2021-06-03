Thursday, 6/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It’s the first Thursday of the month, and time for a monthly-Muncie event. Today is called First Thursday, but today is also called the Brink of Summer Arts Walk. From 5 – 8 p.m., events are planned at Canan Commons, Madjax, Cornerstone Park, and merchants and galleries to celebrate the arts, and local business. Plenty of free parking.

Everyone who works at IU Health is going to have to get their coronavirus shot

Rules are rules at Muncie’s Tuhey Park Pool

Mayor Ridenour explained earlier this week that the pool opened Sunday, and remains open weather permitting every day this season.

Anderson University recently announced the creation of a new humanitarian engineering major. The major will be available beginning in the fall 2021 semester.

The income tax deadline was two weeks ago. But some Hoosiers who filed on time will be getting a bill:

Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp this Saturday, and Sunday. To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, click the link on our Local News Page now. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25.

30,000 screaming fans were at the State Fairgrounds in 1964 – and the Classical Mystery Tour is recreated with the Music of the Beatles by the Muncie Symphony Orchestra Saturday, June 12th at 7:30 pm at Canan Commons downtown Muncie. Free for all.

School’s out, but sports is still ON. June is a busy month for high school sports – and IHSAA State Commissioner Paul Neittig talks about some Finals coming

girls tennis, softball, boys golf, baseball still to come through the month.

It was not widely publicized, but Tuhey in Muncie is open for the season

Mayor Dan Ridenour explained an important age restriction

This weekend’s weather looks like perfect pool weather – and in our next Newscast, the Mayor outlines some new rules for this season.

About an hour and a half from Muncie is Butler County Airport / Hogan Field – site of a Friday and Saturday appearance of the Cincinnati War Birds historic WW2 military display and flights. B25 rides available for purchase, with other aircraft on display. For info, click the link on our Local News Page this morning. https://kwbirds.com/events

Congressman Greg Pence was scheduled to visit the Muncie VA Clinic yesterday – touring the new facility and touching base with their team on how he can best advocate for them in DC. He planned to present them with a flag flown over the Capitol to show his appreciation for their hard work. This stop was one of many during his district work week themed as District “American Heroes” Week, meeting with different veterans groups and law enforcement across the 6th District.

The Jay County Civic Theatre elected three board members at its annual meeting Tuesday via Zoom. Leaving the board was Jason McGraw, who has served 18 years on the board in all, was invited to continue as an advisory member to the board. Also at the meeting, the board announced its award of the Tom Casey Memorial Scholarship to Jay County High School senior Hannah Littler.

The 2021 Strawberry Festival is set for tomorrow, in downtown Kokomo. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. Tickets for strawberry shortcakes are just $5 (while supplies last.) Food trucks and downtown eateries, free activities, a Farmers’ market , and live music throughout the event.