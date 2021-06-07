Two Delaware County sports organizations are combining expertise in a new collaboration that creates a youth sports performance partnership designed specifically for athletes in baseball and softball summer camps and travel team programs.
The Barn Academy and The Arsenal, LLC are partnering in a collaboration that creates an elite performance program for area athletes. You can go to thebarnacademy.com to find out more.
New Youth Sports Partnership
