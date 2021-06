The Town of Lapel has adopted an measure to regulate the use of fireworks. Council has passed a bill setting days and hours for the use of fireworks. The Herald Bulletin reports the ordinance allows the use of fireworks from June 29 through July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset. Fireworks are allowed on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight and on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.