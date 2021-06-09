Anderson To Match State Grant For Repaving Projects

Anderson will match a million dollar Community Crossings grant from the state DOT for repaving projects, including Cross Street and Columbus Avenue getting underway in mid-July. The Herald Bulletin reports the Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday awarded the contract for the repaving of Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road and Columbus Avenue from 38th to 46th streets. This is the fifth consecutive year that Anderson has been awarded a $1 million grant through the state program.