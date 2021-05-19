Wednesday, 5/19/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Earlier this week, a Muncie ambulance was totaled

Mayor Ridenour said a careless driver caused the crash – one occupant of the vehicle was said to have been in the care of hospital staff, but no names were released during yesterday’s social media post. The Mayor has called a 10 a.m. presser today, to disclose his plans for spending President Biden’s American Rescue Plan funds.

A new record of students testing positive for COVID-19 was reported at Anderson Community Schools for the first two weeks of May. Twenty-three students tested positive from May 1 through May 13, according to building level administrators, and the Herald Bulletin. There are no changes to COVID-19 procedures in the district. Students and staff will maintain social distancing, wear masks, and continue to practice sterilization protocols.

If you call 911 over and over again, be ready for consequences. Evansville Police say Carrie Waggoner called 911 more than 30 times on Monday. She was arrested and charged with unlawful use of 911 service, says WFIE.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced that singing the National Anthem at this year’s Indy 500 is……Country singer Jimmie Allen. The race is set for Sunday, May 30, live on WLBC.

Purdue University Athletics says it is close to reaching the end zone for its More Than A Game campaign. The university says it has raised $15 million of its $18 million goal for the campaign, which was created to offset a budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.

New cops in Muncie

Mayor Ridenour spoke of the new officers, during a post on social media yesterday. The Mayor has called a 10 a.m. presser today, to disclose his plans for spending President Biden’s American Rescue Plan funds.

How to spend about $41 million: the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee was formed under an executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Oct. 4, 2017. The Committee plays a role in the disbursement of Indiana’s share of funds as part of Volkswagen’s settlement of Clean Air Act violations regarding diesel emissions. Tomorrow at 10 a.m., a Zoom virtual meeting will happen – link and call-in information available with a link on our Local News page now. http://www.idem.IN.gov/vwtrust

Lucas Oil Stadium will host its second vaccination clinic this Friday and Saturday. If you got your first COVID shot at Lucas Oil Stadium last month, it’s time for your second. If you still need your COVID vaccine, you can walk-up to the stadium between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday or Saturday and get a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Yesterday at this time, we mentioned Chamber Bowl this Saturday – but the Chamber Cup is also coming up! July 20-21 at The Players Club in Yorktown, the biggest golf and business networking event will take place, with three flights again. Team spots remain – contact Brenda Williamson at the Muncie Chamber to sign up.

Not one, but two Hoosiers are now a million dollars richer. The Hoosier Lottery says two separate tickets are winners for last week’s Powerball drawings. One ticket worth a million bucks was sold in Hammond, and another million-dollar ticket was sold in Richland City.

The Ball State football program has lined up a trip to SEC country as part of its future scheduling as they will travel to face the Auburn Tigers for a Sept. 6, 2025 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Ball State completed spring practice earlier this month, as the Cardinals prepare for their title defense this fall. BSU will open the 2021 campaign Thursday, Sept. 2 against Western Illinois at Scheumann Stadium and travel to visit Penn State the next week. All games on 104.1 HD1 WLBC.