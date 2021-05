Two men are wanted in Anderson for allegedly planning to attack a woman and a man. Police say 70 year old James Arnold Marlow is charged after police say he tried to hire someone to attack two people, one of them was his ex-girlfriend. The Herald Bulletin reports the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was contacted on Nov. 25, 2020, by a man who said Marlow was trying to pay $10,000 to a second suspect to have a man’s arms and legs broken and his ex-girlfriend shot in the buttocks.