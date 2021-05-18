Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Commissioners seem to say say guidance not strong enough. The Delaware County commissioners are keeping their current mask policy, even though the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Yesterday the Commissioners decided to keep in place the county’s current emergency order. The only “mandate” for masks that the Delaware County order calls for is within county-owned buildings including the justice center and the downtown government complex.

The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce will present the Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade on Memorial Day, May 31, at the Henry County Courthouse. The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and will include prayer, guest speakers, and respects to the fallen. Veterans, active-duty, reserve and National Guard personnel who are attending should arrive between 8:30 and 8:50 a.m. on the east lawn. See a volunteer at the hospitality table. The parade will take place at 10 a.m. Registration is available online at www.nchcchamber.com.

The Indiana State Department of Health has Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week – today and tomorrow at Ivy Tech Community College in Marion, today through Thursday at the Logansport Welcome Center, and Thursday through Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Kokomo. Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at each spot.

Indiana joins other states in telling Feds, “thanks, but no thanks” – Indiana will end its participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19.

Free food this week from Second Harvest Food Bank: Jay County Wednesday, Delaware County Thursday at Muncie Mall, plus Blackford County on the same day. Henry and Randolph counties are Friday – all starting at 10 a.m. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.

Starting pay: $19 per hour. The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at ten locations across the state on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. INDOT has more than 100 open positions with Recruiters in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Wabash, West Lafayette and more. See the INDOT website for specific locations.

The next member going into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor? Robert Mathis. The former defensive end will be inducted on November 28, when the Colts host Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mathis was supposed to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The team’s all-time leader in sacks played for the Colts from 2003 to 2016.

The Anderson University Master of Music Education (MME) program has been ranked the seventh best program in the nation according to Best Value Schools. A total of 15 schools made the list and AU was the lone school from the state of Indiana.

The award-winning WLBC Hometown Hero program is accepting Grant Applications now through May 31. Soon, we’ll select 12 monthly winners again, and each group will receive more than $10,000 in free publicity – with requests that address improving issues related to health, education, and economic development to receive special consideration. We also look to support programs or initiatives that address a specific social condition and have a plan that can accomplish stated objectives. WLBC Hometown Heroes Grant Application 2021