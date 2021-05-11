Tuesday, 5/11/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

162 pounds of meth. Last week an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a semi tractor-trailer on I-65 in Indianapolis for speeding. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the truck. The investigation led to the search of the semi and the subsequent discovery of approximately 162 pounds of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of up to 1.2 million. The driver was arrested and is facing pending federal drug charges.

Southwest Airlines has added two new destinations from the Indianapolis International Airport. The company will have a non-stop flight from Indy to Panama City available five times a week, starting June 6. You’ll also be able to fly non-stop from Indy to Miami on Saturdays, starting June 12. This will be the first time Indianapolis travelers will be able to fly to Panama City, and this is the first time Southwest, specifically, has flown to Miami.

The Wayne County Drug Task Force has been working to shut down a suspected drug house in Hagerstown, and now it’s happened. The Newsbreak app says the Hagerstown police requested the aid of the task force. Ryan Sharp has now been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Sharp has already bonded out of jail. The specific location of the house was not released.

A spring tradition continues at the David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA) with Art in Bloom, a free, public floral exhibition this Friday and Saturday, with extended museum hours from noon to 5:00 p.m. both days. A May 14 Online Preview Party will offer a sneak peek via Zoom as a fundraiser for the museum, and will feature an appearance from a guest artist. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the museum’s website, emailing artmuseum@bsu.edu, or calling 765-285-5270. Registrants will receive a private Zoom link via email for the online program.

From Anderson.edu – Anderson University President John S. Pistole has recently been named to the Council of Christian College and Universities (CCCU) board.

Less than 90 COVID shots given. We never received word from the Indiana State Department of Health of exactly how many shots were given last week at that Muncie Fairgrounds drive through clinic, but Fair Board President Mark Di Fabio said the number was less than 90 for the entire three days. We asked the IDOH how much it costed taxpayers to run that clinic, and received this reply three days later: “We do not have the data broken down by vaccination site at this time,” the words of Megan Wade-Taxter, Media Relations Coordinator.

August 2 is the newest date, when five defendants charged in a years-long federal probe of corruption in Muncie city government are set to stand trial, in three courtrooms at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Indianapolis. They are charged in connection with big-rigging allegations tied to Muncie Sanitary District projects during the administration of then-Mayor Dennis Tyler. One co-defendant in that case, former MSD administrator Debra “Nikki” Grigsby, has struck a deal with federal prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty, according to the Muncie newspaper.

One history-making Indy 500 driver could be getting her own biopic. Deadline reports there’s a film in the works about Janet Guthrie, the first woman to attempt, and then to qualify for, the Indianapolis 500. The film is rumored to feature Oscar-winner Hilary Swank in the starring role.