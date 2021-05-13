Thursday, 5/13/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Found safe. Yesterday at this same time, the TONE of Madison county Sheriff Scott Mellinger was very serious…. But, unbelievably, before 12 noon, the missing young child was found. 3 year old Abdul Agboola was found curled up in a ditch around 11:45 a.m.

It’s back to Yellow on the weekly COVID map for Madison county. You had previously been at the blue, or lowest, advisory level. Delaware, Henry and Grant counties are the same – but Jay county is Orange: the highest threat level in the state, one step away from Red…but no counties are in that highest alert rating in the state. Blackford is again tied with many other counties at a 0.5 weekly two metric score – the lowest of any Hoosier county.

More now on that Media Alert message that we covered yesterday. The emergency department at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has been extremely busy lately, and they are asking you to consider seeing your Primary Care doctor, unless it’s truly an emergency.

Show your COVID-19 vaccination card at the Great American Ball Park ticket windows and save with $10 View Level tickets for Monday-Thursday Reds home games, now extended through the month of June!

June 19th is Juneteenth – Anitra Davis explained what the holiday commemorates

She went on to say

This is a series of stories that we’ll do, all leading up to a June 19th event in Muncie, when the community will be invited to come together, enjoy some family fun, and note the day.

Yesterday was school Nurses Day, and MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski had thanks – and a reminder of a community resource

Hear that entire WLBC Zoom Room interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.

Indiana’s sports betting industry experienced another month-over-month decline in April, as wagering dropped to its lowest level since October 2020. PlayIndiana, which provides news and analysis of the state’s gaming industry, says $236.4 million in wagers in April, is down 25.4% from March and counts as the lowest monthly handle since October 2020.

The US Small Business Administration told WLBC Radio news yesterday, details on where the Restaurant Revitalization Fund stands. The Fund has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners – those in the priority group – requesting a total of $29 billion in relief funds. $170 million in funding remains for those smallest restaurants and bars – those with gross receipts of less than $50,000.

As live entertainment starts to return, the Anderson Paramount Theatre is proud to share its updated lineup of recently announced and new and upcoming live shows in 2021 and 2022. An exciting mix of classical, rock, country, pop, comedy, and more Presented in partnership with the Anderson Paramount Theatre and Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.

Grant County Community Job Fair is coming May 25. The event will be at the Marion Public Library from 11am – 2pm. There is a limit to how many businesses can participate due to social distancing.